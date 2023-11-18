You should watch Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard in particular on Saturday, when the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled nine goals and four assists in 14 games (playing 19:21 per game).

Corey Perry is a top contributor for Chicago, with nine total points this season. In 14 games, he has netted four goals and provided five assists.

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 1-5-0 this season, compiling 162 saves and permitting 22 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .880 save percentage (56th in the league).

Predators Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 18 points in 15 games (seven goals, 11 assists).

Ryan O'Reilly has eight goals and six assists, equaling 14 points (0.9 per game).

Thomas Novak has scored six goals and added six assists in 14 games for Nashville.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 72 saves with a .900% save percentage (34th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 21st 2.93 Goals Scored 2.57 28th 23rd 3.47 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 20th 30.4 Shots 26.1 31st 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 14th 20.63% Power Play % 12.5% 27th 30th 70% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 16th

