The Nashville Predators will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, November 18, with the Predators having lost four consecutive games.

You can see the Blackhawks-Predators matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.5 goals per game (49 in total), 15th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 36 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 14 9 4 13 6 7 39% Corey Perry 14 4 5 9 7 5 - Nick Foligno 14 2 6 8 4 14 53.7% Ryan Donato 14 3 4 7 5 12 39.4% Philipp Kurashev 8 2 5 7 1 6 55.6%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 52 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.

The Predators rank 25th in the league with 44 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

