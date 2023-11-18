Will Alex Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
In the upcoming tilt against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Alex Vlasic to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Vlasic has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|9:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:18
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 3-2
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
