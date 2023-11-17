Western Illinois vs. Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) host the Southern Jaguars (1-2) at Western Hall on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Western Illinois vs. Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Macomb, Illinois
- Venue: Western Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Western Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Western Illinois went 14-12-0 ATS last season.
- Southern (15-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 3.9% more often than Western Illinois (14-12-0) last season.
Western Illinois vs. Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Western Illinois
|73
|144.9
|72.4
|143.7
|147.1
|Southern
|71.9
|144.9
|71.3
|143.7
|141
Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Leathernecks averaged 73 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars gave up.
- When Western Illinois put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 9-4 against the spread and 13-4 overall.
Western Illinois vs. Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Western Illinois
|14-12-0
|13-13-0
|Southern
|15-11-0
|12-14-0
Western Illinois vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Western Illinois
|Southern
|10-4
|Home Record
|9-2
|5-9
|Away Record
|5-12
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-2-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.5
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
