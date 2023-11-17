The Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) host the Southern Jaguars (1-2) at Western Hall on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Western Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois went 14-12-0 ATS last season.

Southern (15-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 3.9% more often than Western Illinois (14-12-0) last season.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Illinois 73 144.9 72.4 143.7 147.1 Southern 71.9 144.9 71.3 143.7 141

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the Leathernecks averaged 73 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars gave up.

When Western Illinois put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 9-4 against the spread and 13-4 overall.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Illinois 14-12-0 13-13-0 Southern 15-11-0 12-14-0

Western Illinois vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Illinois Southern 10-4 Home Record 9-2 5-9 Away Record 5-12 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

