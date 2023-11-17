The Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) take the court against the Southern Jaguars (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Western Illinois vs. Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Illinois Moneyline Southern Moneyline BetMGM Western Illinois (-1.5) 143.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Illinois (-1.5) 143.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Illinois vs. Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Illinois compiled a 14-12-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Leathernecks games last season hit the over.

Southern compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 26 times last year.

Western Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate Western Illinois much higher (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (277th).

Western Illinois has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.