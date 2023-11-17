Friday's game between the UIC Flames (2-1) and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) squaring off at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 77-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Flames came out on top in their last game 73-70 against Milwaukee on Sunday.

UIC vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

UIC vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 77, Southeast Missouri State 74

UIC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames scored 57.7 points per game last season (315th in college basketball) and allowed 58.4 (42nd in college basketball) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

UIC scored 55.4 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 2.3 fewer points per game than its season average (57.7).

Offensively, the Flames scored 55.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 58.6 points per game when playing on the road.

Defensively UIC was better at home last year, giving up 55.6 points per game, compared to 60.8 away from home.

