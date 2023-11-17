The Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 18 Cougars games went over the point total.

Nicholls State put together an 8-17-0 record against the spread last year.

Colonels games hit the over nine out of 25 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.