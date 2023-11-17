The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) square off against the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents hit.
  • SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the 49th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonels finished 241st.
  • Last year, the Cougars averaged 74.6 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 72.7 the Colonels allowed.
  • When SIU-Edwardsville scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 11-7.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • SIU-Edwardsville posted 76.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
  • At home, the Cougars gave up 5.2 fewer points per game (68.8) than away from home (74).
  • SIU-Edwardsville averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 North Park W 92-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/13/2023 @ Missouri L 68-50 Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 Denver W 77-74 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center
11/19/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
11/25/2023 Detroit Mercy - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

