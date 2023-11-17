Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Georgia State Convocation Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Huskies Betting Records & Stats
- In Northern Illinois' games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
- The Huskies beat the spread 16 times in 32 games last year.
- Georgia State had less success against the spread than Northern Illinois last year, sporting an ATS record of 5-21-0, as opposed to the 16-11-0 record of the Huskies.
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia State
|66.7
|138.7
|69.4
|144.4
|134.5
|Northern Illinois
|72.0
|138.7
|75.0
|144.4
|143.4
Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends
- The Huskies averaged just 2.6 more points per game last year (72.0) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (69.4).
- Northern Illinois put together a 13-2 ATS record and a 12-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.4 points.
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia State
|5-21-0
|13-13-0
|Northern Illinois
|16-11-0
|15-12-0
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia State
|Northern Illinois
|10-9
|Home Record
|5-7
|0-11
|Away Record
|7-10
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|1-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-4-0
|69.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|61.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
