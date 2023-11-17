Friday's game between the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-81, with Georgia State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 83, Northern Illinois 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-1.9)

Georgia State (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

With 72 points per game on offense, Northern Illinois ranked 169th in the nation last season. Defensively, it allowed 75 points per contest, which ranked 311th in college basketball.

The Huskies averaged 30 boards per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Northern Illinois delivered 12.6 assists per game, which ranked them 211th in college basketball.

The Huskies committed 13.7 turnovers per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Huskies ranked 182nd in the nation with 7.4 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 146th with a 34.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

With 7.2 treys conceded per game, Northern Illinois was 177th in the nation. It allowed a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Northern Illinois took 62.7% two-pointers and 37.3% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 71.8% were two-pointers and 28.2% were three-pointers.

