The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-5.5) 153.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-5.5) 154.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Illinois compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread last year.

The Huskies were 8-7 ATS last year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Georgia State covered five times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

Panthers games went over the point total 13 out of 26 times last season.

