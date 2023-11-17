How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) battle the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- Northern Illinois put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Huskies ranked 280th.
- The Huskies' 72 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers gave up.
- When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Northern Illinois went 12-6.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).
- At home, the Huskies gave up 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.
- Northern Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (32.6%).
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/11/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 91-78
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|Illinois Tech
|W 107-55
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/18/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
