The Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) battle the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Northern Illinois put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Huskies ranked 280th.
  • The Huskies' 72 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers gave up.
  • When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Northern Illinois went 12-6.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).
  • At home, the Huskies gave up 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.
  • Northern Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (32.6%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Marquette L 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/11/2023 Appalachian State W 91-78 NIU Convocation Center
11/13/2023 Illinois Tech W 107-55 NIU Convocation Center
11/17/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/18/2023 Little Rock - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/25/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

