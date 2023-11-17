Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Lake County, Illinois this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
McKinney High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Cary Grove High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
