Illinois vs. Valparaiso November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at State Farm Center. This contest will begin at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|31
|233rd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
