Friday's game that pits the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at State Farm Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-45 in favor of Illinois, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 80, Valparaiso 45

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-35.6)

Illinois (-35.6) Computer Predicted Total: 125.3

Illinois Performance Insights

With 74.3 points scored per game and 67.2 points allowed last season, Illinois was 115th in college basketball offensively and 88th defensively.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.3) and ranked 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5) last season.

Illinois was 230th in the nation in assists (12.4 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Fighting Illini were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last season. They were 20th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.8%.

Defensively, Illinois was 38th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6 last year. It was 149th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.4%.

Illinois took 41.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 58.1% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

