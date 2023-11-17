Illinois vs. Valparaiso: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) take on the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on B1G+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Valparaiso matchup.
Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Illinois vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Valparaiso Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-29.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-28.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Illinois vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Illinois went 16-13-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Fighting Illini games.
- Valparaiso went 12-17-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 17 of the Beacons' games hit the over.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Illinois is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (43rd).
- The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
