The Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at State Farm Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Beacons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Illinois went 13-3 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons ranked 233rd.

Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 74.3 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.

Illinois had a 13-2 record last season when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Illinois posted 77.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 70 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Fighting Illini were better at home last year, surrendering 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Illinois fared better in home games last year, averaging 8 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule