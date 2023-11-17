How to Watch Illinois vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at State Farm Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Butler vs Michigan State (6:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Robert Morris vs Wisconsin (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Long Beach State vs Michigan (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Arkansas State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Beacons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Illinois went 13-3 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons ranked 233rd.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 74.3 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.
- Illinois had a 13-2 record last season when scoring more than 73.6 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois posted 77.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 70 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Fighting Illini were better at home last year, surrendering 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Illinois fared better in home games last year, averaging 8 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|L 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
