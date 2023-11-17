The DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

DePaul put together an 11-17-0 ATS record last year.

DePaul (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 15.9% less often than South Carolina (16-13-0) last season.

DePaul vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 71.2 135.5 77.3 149.9 146.9 South Carolina 64.3 135.5 72.6 149.9 135.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Demons recorded 71.2 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed.

DePaul had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 7-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 11-17-0 16-12-0 South Carolina 16-13-0 16-13-0

DePaul vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul South Carolina 7-8 Home Record 7-8 2-12 Away Record 4-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.