DePaul vs. South Carolina November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 11:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
DePaul vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
DePaul Top Players (2022-23)
- Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
DePaul vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|64.3
|339th
|342nd
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
