How to Watch DePaul vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It airs at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DePaul vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
DePaul Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Demons had a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents knocked down.
- DePaul went 3-2 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Gamecocks ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Demons finished 306th.
- Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Blue Demons recorded were only 1.4 fewer points than the Gamecocks gave up (72.6).
- DePaul went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Home & Away Comparison
- DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in road games (66.4).
- Defensively the Blue Demons played worse in home games last year, surrendering 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, DePaul fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 9.5 treys per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 82-74
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 77-73
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|South Dakota
|W 72-60
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.