The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It airs at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

DePaul vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

DePaul Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Demons had a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents knocked down.

DePaul went 3-2 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Gamecocks ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Demons finished 306th.

Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Blue Demons recorded were only 1.4 fewer points than the Gamecocks gave up (72.6).

DePaul went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in road games (66.4).

Defensively the Blue Demons played worse in home games last year, surrendering 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, DePaul fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 9.5 treys per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage on the road.

