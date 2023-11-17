DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 13, DeRozan put up 11 points and seven assists in a 118-109 loss versus the Bucks.

Now let's examine DeRozan's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-102)

Over 21.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-149)

Over 4.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114 points per game last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 42 rebounds per contest last year, the Magic were seventh in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Magic were ranked 19th in the league defensively last year, conceding 25.9 per game.

The Magic conceded 13 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 36 19 3 6 0 1 0 1/28/2023 38 32 2 8 5 1 0 11/18/2022 44 41 4 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.