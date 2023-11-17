Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Marist High School at St. Rita High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

York High School at Loyola Academy

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Academy at St. Laurence High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Burbank, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

