The Chicago State Cougars (0-4) will be looking to break a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up an average of 60.5 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls gave up.
  • Chicago State had a 6-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.
  • Last year, the Owls scored 15.2 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cougars allowed (80.0).
  • Florida Atlantic went 2-0 last season when scoring more than 80.0 points.

Chicago State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Detroit Mercy L 83-48 Calihan Hall
11/12/2023 @ Minnesota L 100-42 Williams Arena
11/14/2023 Ball State L 85-56 Jones Convocation Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
11/21/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
11/22/2023 UMKC - Woodling Gymnasium

