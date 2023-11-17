Friday's contest that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-4) at FAU Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 93-46 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Cougars lost their most recent outing 85-56 against Ball State on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 93, Chicago State 46

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' -545 scoring differential last season (outscored by 19.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while giving up 80 per outing (359th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, the Cougars scored 9.6 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (56.4).

Chicago State conceded fewer points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (85.4) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.