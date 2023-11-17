United Center is where the Chicago Bulls (4-8) and Orlando Magic (6-5) will square off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. DeMar DeRozan and Cole Anthony are players to watch for the Bulls and Magic, respectively.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL

Bulls' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Magic knocked off the Bulls 96-94, led by Paolo Banchero with 17 points. Zach LaVine was the top scorer for the losing squad with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 19 6 3 1 0 4 Nikola Vucevic 17 9 3 0 1 0 Alex Caruso 16 5 3 0 1 2

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan's numbers for the season are 23.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 boards per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic is putting up 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 boards per game.

LaVine's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

