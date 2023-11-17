Bulls vs. Magic November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (2-4) match up with the Orlando Magic (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.
Bulls vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Coby White posts 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Magic are getting 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.
- The Magic are receiving 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Paolo Banchero this year.
- Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.
- Markelle Fultz gets the Magic 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Bulls vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Magic
|105.7
|Points Avg.
|107.6
|112.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|104
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|31.6%
|Three Point %
|31.6%
