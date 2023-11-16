How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- In games Southern Illinois shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
- The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Salukis scored 65.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73 the Cougars allowed.
- When Southern Illinois put up more than 73 points last season, it went 6-0.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.
- The Salukis ceded 57.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 66 in road games.
- In home games, Southern Illinois made 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to away from home (32%).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 88-57
|Banterra Center
|11/10/2023
|Queens
|W 91-68
|Banterra Center
|11/16/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
