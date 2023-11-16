SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) face the Denver Pioneers (2-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Mitchell Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-1.5
|149.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SIU-Edwardsville Betting Records & Stats
- SIU-Edwardsville's games last season went over this contest's total of 149.5 points 15 times.
- The average amount of points in SIU-Edwardsville's contests last season was 145.9, which is 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- SIU-Edwardsville put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.
- SIU-Edwardsville won 58.8% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (10-7).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cougars went 10-7 (58.8%).
- SIU-Edwardsville has an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 149.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SIU-Edwardsville
|15
|53.6%
|74.6
|147.3
|71.3
|146.4
|144.3
|Denver
|14
|50%
|72.7
|147.3
|75.1
|146.4
|144.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Cougars scored were just 0.5 fewer points than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).
- When SIU-Edwardsville totaled more than 75.1 points last season, it went 7-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SIU-Edwardsville
|13-15-0
|7-10
|18-10-0
|Denver
|13-15-0
|6-11
|20-8-0
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SIU-Edwardsville
|Denver
|9-5
|Home Record
|9-5
|7-8
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|5-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.