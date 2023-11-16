SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) face the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)
- Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Denver Top Players (2022-23)
- Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|314th
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.5
|358th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|14.5
|344th
