The Denver Pioneers (2-1) go up against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Pioneers' opponents knocked down.

SIU-Edwardsville went 11-3 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Pioneers ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished 49th.

Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Cougars put up were just 0.5 fewer points than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).

SIU-Edwardsville went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively SIU-Edwardsville performed better at home last season, putting up 76.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Cougars played better in home games last year, allowing 68.8 points per game, compared to 74 in away games.

SIU-Edwardsville drained 7.6 treys per game with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule