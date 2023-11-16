How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (2-1) go up against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Pioneers' opponents knocked down.
- SIU-Edwardsville went 11-3 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Pioneers ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished 49th.
- Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Cougars put up were just 0.5 fewer points than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).
- SIU-Edwardsville went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively SIU-Edwardsville performed better at home last season, putting up 76.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Cougars played better in home games last year, allowing 68.8 points per game, compared to 74 in away games.
- SIU-Edwardsville drained 7.6 treys per game with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 63-47
|UD Arena
|11/9/2023
|North Park
|W 92-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 68-50
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
