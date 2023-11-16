The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Reese Johnson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-3 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 12:09 Home L 5-3 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:29 Away L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

