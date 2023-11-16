Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 16?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Reese Johnson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|12:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|L 3-2
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
