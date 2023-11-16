How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Northern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, 6.9 more points than the 63.8 the Screaming Eagles gave up.
- When Northern Illinois allowed fewer than 65 points last season, it went 9-1.
- Last year, the Screaming Eagles recorded 6.5 fewer points per game (65) than the Huskies gave up (71.5).
- When Southern Indiana totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 7-1.
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 75-62
|First National Bank Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 95-62
|Western Hall
|11/16/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/21/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/24/2023
|Radford
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
