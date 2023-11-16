Should you bet on Nikita Zaitsev to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zaitsev stats and insights

  • Zaitsev has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Zaitsev has no points on the power play.
  • Zaitsev's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.