The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno among them, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Considering a bet on Foligno? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In two of 13 games this year, Foligno has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Foligno has a point in five of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Foligno has an assist in four of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Foligno's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Foligno having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 59 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 4 8 Points 5 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 4

