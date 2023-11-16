Can we expect Lukas Reichel scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reichel stats and insights

  • Reichel is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Reichel has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:54 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:10 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:06 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:14 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.