How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bradley Braves (1-1) face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers scored 17.5 fewer points per game last year (55.8) than the Braves allowed their opponents to score (73.3).
- When Loyola Chicago gave up fewer than 57.0 points last season, it went 6-2.
- Last year, the Braves scored 57.0 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 64.8 the Ramblers allowed.
- When Bradley totaled more than 64.8 points last season, it went 3-5.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UIC
|L 67-51
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 74-47
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 74-66
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Brown
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/26/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
