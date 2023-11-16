For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kevin Korchinski a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Korchinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:31 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:19 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:29 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:58 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:47 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

