Will Kevin Korchinski Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 16?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kevin Korchinski a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Korchinski stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Korchinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Korchinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:58
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
