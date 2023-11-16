Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cook County, Illinois, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Reavis High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Burbank, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Evanston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.