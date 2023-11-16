Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for Bedard in that upcoming Blackhawks-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In Bedard's 13 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bedard has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bedard has an assist in three of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Bedard goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bedard has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bedard Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 1 13 Points 4 9 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.