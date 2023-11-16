Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) will play the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|73
|264th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|32
|163rd
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.