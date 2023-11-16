The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) will play the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 70.3 205th 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 73 264th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 32 163rd 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.3 74th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.2 249th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

