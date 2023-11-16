Thursday's contest that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) against the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Banterra Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-59 in favor of Southern Illinois, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

The game has no set line.

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 85, Chicago State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-25.8)

Southern Illinois (-25.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State Performance Insights

Last season Chicago State posted 70.3 points per game (205th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 73 points per contest (264th-ranked).

With 32 boards per game, the Cougars ranked 163rd in the nation. They ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 106th in college basketball.

Chicago State ranked 249th in the country with 12.2 dimes per game.

The Cougars ranked 265th in college basketball with 12.7 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 267th with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Cougars were 74th in college basketball with 8.3 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 193rd with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Chicago State ceded 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 34.4% (229th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Chicago State took 57% two-pointers (accounting for 66.3% of the team's buckets) and 43% threes (33.7%).

