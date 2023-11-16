The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Salukis averaged.
  • Chicago State put together a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Salukis ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cougars ranked 48th.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 61.4 the Salukis allowed.
  • Chicago State went 11-12 last season when it scored more than 61.4 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • Chicago State scored more points at home (86.6 per game) than away (64.7) last season.
  • The Cougars gave up 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 on the road.
  • Chicago State sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Mercer L 66-61 Jones Convocation Center
11/12/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 78-67 Screaming Eagles Arena
11/14/2023 CSU Northridge L 74-64 Jones Convocation Center
11/16/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
11/21/2023 Northern Colorado - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 UT Martin - Jones Convocation Center

