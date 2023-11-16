The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Salukis averaged.

Chicago State put together a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Salukis ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cougars ranked 48th.

The Cougars put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 61.4 the Salukis allowed.

Chicago State went 11-12 last season when it scored more than 61.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State scored more points at home (86.6 per game) than away (64.7) last season.

The Cougars gave up 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 on the road.

Chicago State sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule