The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) play the Bradley Braves (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Ramblers scored an average of 55.8 points per game last year, 17.5 fewer points than the 73.3 the Braves gave up.
  • Loyola Chicago had a 6-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 57 points.
  • Last year, the Braves averaged 7.8 fewer points per game (57) than the Ramblers gave up (64.8).
  • Bradley went 3-5 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UMKC L 73-66 Swinney Recreation Center
11/12/2023 Central Michigan W 65-62 Renaissance Coliseum
11/16/2023 Loyola Chicago - Renaissance Coliseum
11/22/2023 Elon - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Georgia State Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.