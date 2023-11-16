How to Watch the Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) play the Bradley Braves (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers scored an average of 55.8 points per game last year, 17.5 fewer points than the 73.3 the Braves gave up.
- Loyola Chicago had a 6-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 57 points.
- Last year, the Braves averaged 7.8 fewer points per game (57) than the Ramblers gave up (64.8).
- Bradley went 3-5 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Bradley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 73-66
|Swinney Recreation Center
|11/12/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 65-62
|Renaissance Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Elon
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
