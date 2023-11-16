Connor Bedard and Nikita Kucherov are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning play at United Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Bedard's nine goals and four assists in 13 games for Chicago add up to 13 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 12 2 0 2 4 at Lightning Nov. 9 2 2 4 5 vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 30 1 0 1 3

Nick Foligno Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Nick Foligno is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with two goals and six assists.

Foligno Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 9 0 3 3 2 vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 at Coyotes Oct. 30 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Kucherov is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 23 points. He has 11 goals and 12 assists this season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2

