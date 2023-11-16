Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Lightning on November 16, 2023
Connor Bedard and Nikita Kucherov are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning play at United Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Bedard's nine goals and four assists in 13 games for Chicago add up to 13 total points on the season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
Nick Foligno Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Nick Foligno is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with two goals and six assists.
Foligno Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Kucherov is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 23 points. He has 11 goals and 12 assists this season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|2
|2
|4
|5
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
