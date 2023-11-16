Blackhawks vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4, on a three-game losing streak) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center. The matchup on Thursday, November 16 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-190)
|Blackhawks (+155)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 13 times, and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.
- Chicago is 5-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played six games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|53 (7th)
|Goals
|34 (30th)
|59 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
|16 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (28th)
|7 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (12th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Chicago went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.
- Six of Chicago's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks' 34 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have allowed 45 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 12th.
- Their -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
