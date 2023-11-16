Discover the Best Week 11 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The Week 11 NFL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
If you're looking for NFL prop bets for this week's games, we're here to assist you. Below you'll find NFL player props for each and every matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bengals at Ravens
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 224.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Joe Burrow Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Baltimore vs. Cincinnati player props with BetMGM.
Titans at Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Travis Etienne Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Derrick Henry Props: 56.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Jacksonville vs. Tennessee player props with BetMGM.
Giants at Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Sam Howell Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)
- Saquon Barkley Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Bet on Washington vs. New York player props with BetMGM.
Steelers at Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jerome Ford Props: 48.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Kenny Pickett Props: 185.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh player props with BetMGM.
Cardinals at Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Marquise Brown Props: 57.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Houston vs. Arizona player props with BetMGM.
Cowboys at Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Carolina vs. Dallas player props with BetMGM.
Raiders at Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Miami vs. Las Vegas player props with BetMGM.
Bears at Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Detroit vs. Chicago player props with BetMGM.
Chargers at Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jordan Love Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-120)
- Justin Herbert Props: 264.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Green Bay vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.
Buccaneers at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Christian McCaffrey Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Baker Mayfield Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay player props with BetMGM.
Seahawks at Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Los Angeles vs. Seattle player props with BetMGM.
Jets at Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Buffalo vs. New York player props with BetMGM.
Vikings at Broncos
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 19
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Denver vs. Minnesota player props with BetMGM.
Eagles at Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Patrick Mahomes II Props: 283.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Jalen Hurts Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Kansas City vs. Philadelphia player props with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.