Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 118-109 loss to the Bucks, LaVine put up 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on LaVine's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-115)

Over 26.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 114 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the league last year, allowing 42 per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic allowed 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

On defense, the Magic allowed 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 40 26 9 5 0 0 0 1/28/2023 37 32 3 2 3 0 0 11/18/2022 25 4 5 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.