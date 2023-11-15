The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Illinois State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars scored an average of 64 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 62.4 the Redbirds gave up to opponents.
  • When SIU-Edwardsville allowed fewer than 68.8 points last season, it went 5-2.
  • Last year, the 68.8 points per game the Redbirds put up were 8.5 fewer points than the Cougars allowed (77.3).
  • When Illinois State scored more than 77.3 points last season, it went 9-0.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 100-59 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/9/2023 Eastern Kentucky L 74-72 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/12/2023 Evansville W 91-83 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/15/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
11/18/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/20/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena

