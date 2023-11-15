The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Illinois State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars scored an average of 64 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 62.4 the Redbirds gave up to opponents.

When SIU-Edwardsville allowed fewer than 68.8 points last season, it went 5-2.

Last year, the 68.8 points per game the Redbirds put up were 8.5 fewer points than the Cougars allowed (77.3).

When Illinois State scored more than 77.3 points last season, it went 9-0.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule