The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) go up against the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Rutgers Stats Insights

  • The Scarlet Knights shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas allowed to opponents.
  • In games Rutgers shot better than 45.9% from the field, it went 6-3 overall.
  • The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hoyas ranked 101st.
  • Last year, the Scarlet Knights averaged 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 78.1 the Hoyas gave up.
  • Rutgers went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 78.1 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.
  • Georgetown put together a 6-13 straight up record in games it shot over 40.0% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hoyas ranked 96th.
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up.
  • Georgetown went 4-3 last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Rutgers played better in home games last season, averaging 71.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Scarlet Knights surrendered 57.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.9.
  • Rutgers sunk 5.8 treys per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.1, 35.3%).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Georgetown averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (69.7).
  • The Hoyas conceded fewer points at home (76.0 per game) than on the road (81.8) last season.
  • Georgetown made more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Princeton L 68-61 CURE Insurance Arena
11/10/2023 Boston University W 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/12/2023 Bryant W 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/15/2023 Georgetown - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/18/2023 Howard - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/27/2023 Saint Peter's - Jersey Mike's Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Le Moyne W 94-57 Capital One Arena
11/11/2023 Holy Cross L 68-67 Capital One Arena
11/15/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/18/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Capital One Arena
11/19/2023 American - Capital One Arena

