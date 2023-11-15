OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVC squads will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in three games, including the Lindenwood (MO) Lions taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Cincinnati Bearcats
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Illinois State Redbirds
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
|Chattanooga Mocs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
